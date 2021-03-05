WVU Tech basketball teams learn NAIA opponents

WOAY – Both WVU Tech basketball teams qualified for the 2021 NAIA National Tournament, and the brackets for both tournaments were released on Thursday evening.

The Golden Bear women were drawn as the #3 seed in the Indianapolis A Bracket, and will play Shawnee State on Friday, March 12 in Indianapolis. The winner will then face the bracket’s top seed, St. Francis, on March 13. The winner of Saturday’s game will then advance to a 16-team tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.

As for the Golden Bear men, they are the #3 seed in the Crestview Hills A Bracket. James Long’s team will play Rochester College on March 12, with the winner playing Shawnee State on March 13. All game times are still being determined. The 16 bracket winners in the men’s tournament will advance to playing in Kansas City, Missouri.

This is the men’s team’s fifth straight appearance in the NAIA Tournament, while the women are making a third straight appearance.