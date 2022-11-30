WVU Tech awarded Internet of Things grant

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia University Institute of Technology is developing a radio frequency identification (RFID) sensor network using a $20,000 grant from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Division of Science and Research.

The Internet of Things refers to RFID tags and their interactions with electronics to track equipment and people.

The foundation of the RFID sensor network will allow WVU Tech students to learn more about how the Internet of Things works.

Electrical and Computer Engineering Professors Dr. Charan Litchfield and Dr. Mingyu Lu will initially use the personnel tracking RFD sensors, base stations, and servers in conjunction with software to demonstrate tracking capability.

RFID has several purposes, specifically in the energy sector. Smart power grids can measure flow and power in different parts of the grid, making them run more efficiently.

