WVU-Robert Morris canceled due to COVID-19

WOAY – WVU Athletics announced Tuesday night that the men’s basketball game against Robert Morris, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Robert Morris program, according to a statement.

This would’ve been the first home game of the 2020-21 season for the Mountaineer men. They were originally slated to host Youngstown State on December 2; but that game was canceled in November. WVU would play Gonzaga in Indianapolis that night as part of the Jimmy V Classic.

WVU men’s basketball is currently 4-1 on the season, with all games but one being neutral-site contests. Their next scheduled home game is against Richmond on Sunday, December 13. The WVU men are slated to host Baylor on Thursday, December 10.