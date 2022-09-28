WVU receives national recognition for community engagement through long running prison book program

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Prison Book Project, a non-profit organization creating learning opportunities among incarcerated people, has earned recognition from the W.K Kellogg Foundation Community Engagement Scholarship Awards. The outreach project emerged from West Virginia University.

The collaborative effort, including WVU Higher Education in Prison Initiative, has sent over 50,000 free books to Appalcahain prisons across six states. The project has established book clubs and provided tuition for college courses. Additionally, the project awards scholarships to individuals released from prison enrolled in a West Virginia college.

This Fall, a cohort of students in a maximum security prison will begin course work on a new education pathway to an associate degree. WVU and Waynesburg University partnered to create the program.

The WVU Center for Community Engagement submitted the Appalachian Prison Book Project for award consideration. The project will be one of four receiving national recognition for its community engagement efforts.

