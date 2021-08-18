WVU, Ohio schedule three-game series

WOAY – WVU athletic director Shane Lyons announced Wednesday that the Mountaineers football team will play three games against the Ohio Bobcats later this decade.

West Virginia leads the all-time series with the Bobcats 13-4, including a win in the most recent meeting, 20-3 in 2021. The two squads will meet September 6, 2025 at Peden Stadium in Athens, followed by matchups in Morgantown on September 18, 2027, and on September 1, 2029.

This will be WVU’s first football game against a MAC school since 2011, when the Mountaineers beat Bowling Green 55-10. Ohio took both games of a home-and-home series with Kansas in 2016-17, and have a home-and-home planned with Iowa State for 2022-23.

West Virginia opens the 2021 season September 4 at Maryland.

