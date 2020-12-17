WVU included in Big 12 football honors

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference released its all-conference football teams and league honors Thursday, with multiple West Virginia Mountaineers among the honorees.

Darius Stills was named the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year honors, after recording 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception. Linebacker Tony Fields II is the Defensive Newcomer of the Year; he led the Big 12 with 88 tackles and 54 assisted tackles, also recording three pass breakups and one interception. Fields is the second Mountaineer to be named Defensive Newcomer of the Year, after Shaq Riddick in 2014.

Stills and Fields are joined on the All-Big 12 First Team by running back Leddie Brown, who recorded 1,145 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the WVU offense.

Four WVU players were named to the league’s Second Team, while seven more received Honorable Mention. The full list is below.

West Virginia in All-Big 12 football teams

FIRST TEAM – Leddie Brown (running back, honorable mention for Offensive Player of the Year), Darius Stills (defensive lineman, Defensive Lineman of the Year), Tony Fields II (linebacker, Defensive Newcomer of the Year, honorable mention for Defensive Player of the Year)

SECOND TEAM – Winston Wright Jr. (wide receiver), Michael Brown (offensive lineman), Akheem Mesidor (defensive lineman, honorable mention for Defensive Freshman of the Year), Alonzo Addae (defensive back)

HONORABLE MENTION – Chase Behrndt (offensive lineman), Zach Frazier (offensive lineman), Dreshun Miller (defensive back), Jeffery Pooler Jr. (defensive lineman), Tykee Smith (defensive back), Dante Stills (defensive lineman), Brandon Yates (offensive lineman)