WVU hopes to end losing skid Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, WV (game highlights courtesy WDTV) – Hear from Bob Huggins ahead of WVU men’s basketball returning to the court Tuesday to host Iowa State.

The Mountaineers are hoping to stop a seven-game skid, and will face a Cyclones team that has also struggled in Big 12 play under first-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger. Huggins says he’s seen positive signs from WVU in their last two games against Baylor & Texas Tech, even though both ended in defeat.

In college basketball on Monday, the Bluefield State men lost 93-67 at University of Charleston, while the Lady Blues lost 95-62 at Virginia State.

