WVU football wins at TCU

WOAY – West Virginia picked up a much-needed win Saturday at TCU, holding off the Horned Frogs 29-17.

TCU returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but the Mountaineers would then score 13 straight points. With the lead alternating throughout the second quarter, WVU went into halftime up 20-17, and made plays on both sides of the ball to keep the Horned Frogs at bay.

Leddie Brown ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns, while Jarret Doege threw for 257 yards. Daryl Porter Jr. and Charles Woods each recorded interceptions.

West Virginia returns home on October 30 to face Iowa State at 2 PM.

In ACC football, Virginia Tech was involved in a back-and-forth contest with Syracuse. The Orange scored a touchdown in the final minute to win 41-36, meaning the Hokies go winless on the three-game homestand. Virginia Tech goes on the road to Georgia Tech next week.

