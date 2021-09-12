WVU football rolls past Sharks

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – Playing in front of a full set of fans for the first time since 2019, West Virginia football rebounded from a season-opening loss to win 66-0 Saturday over Long Island University.

Winston Wright ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, as the Mountaineers controlled momentum throughout the game at Milan Puskar Stadium. Jarret Doege threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns, while Garrett Greene and Leddie Brown each recorded two rushing touchdowns. Defensively for the Mountaineers, Bluefield’s Sean Martin had two total tackles, including one solo.

West Virginia stays in Morgantown next week when they host Virginia Tech at noon on September 18.

Related