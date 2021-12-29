WVU falls to Minnesota in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

WOAY – West Virginia football saw its 2021 season end with an 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Golden Gophers established momentum on their first offensive possessions, but the WVU defense made plays to keep them out of the end zone; Minnesota’s first drive ended with a missed field goal, while their second drive ended with a lost fumble.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Minnesota opened the scoring on a touchdown run from Daniel Faalele, an offensive lineman who switched to running back for the play. WVU quickly answered on their next drive, with Jarret Doege for a one-yard touchdown run on fourth down. That brought the Mountaineers to within 8-6, but the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, and Minnesota added a second rushing touchdown before halftime; they would kick a field goal in the third.

For the Mountaineers, Doege threw for 140 yards and an interception, and had a total of -22 rushing yards with the touchdown. Tony Mathis – who started the game at running back following Leddie Brown opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft – ran for 56 yards on 13 carries. Charles Woods had one pick for the WVU defense.

West Virginia finishes the 2021 season 6-7.

