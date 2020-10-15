WVSSAC announces guidelines for fall postseason, winter sports

WOAY – The WVSSAC released guidelines Thursday regarding how high schools can proceed with fall sports postseasons, along with the regular season for winter sports.

Regarding fall sports, schools can take part in postseason competition if their respective counties are green, yellow, or gold on the Saturday maps; “gold county schools” are not restricted to only playing other “gold county schools.”

Those in orange counties could not play football, soccer, or volleyball games; cross country and cheer teams could still compete if all team members test negative for COVID-19 within seven days of the scheduled contest. Attendance for postseason competitions would be limited to 20% capacity.

As for winter sports, basketball teams will suspend pregame and postgame handshakes, and the pregame meeting will only consist of head coaches and one referee, without captains. Spectators would not be able to sit closer than the fourth row at games, while cheerleaders will be directed to wear masks and face coverings. There will also be no jump ball at the beginning of games; the visiting team will always have the opening possession. Wrestlers, meanwhile, will be encouraged to change uniforms as often as possible, and will not shake hands with opponents or officials.

The postseason for high school soccer begins next week.