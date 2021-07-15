WVSP need your help identifying Rupert robbery suspect

RUPERT, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police need your help in identifying an individual that is a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in the Rupert area shortly after noon today.

If you know the individual pictured or seen a person matching this description and feel inclined to do so, please contact Sgt. S.A. Murphy or Corporal J.W. Gilkeson at the Rainelle State Police Detachment at (304) 438-3000. You can also contact the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911.

Tips can also be sent through a private message on this page and any information received will be forwarded to the investigating officers.

