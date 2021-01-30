WVSP Beckley Detachment searching for two wanted people

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia State Police in Beckley are searching for two wanted people out of the Beckley area.

Laura Jean Ayers is 34 years out with red hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’4 weighing 120 pounds.

Meanwhile, Anthony Ray Baisden is 32 years old with black hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 6’2, weighing 200 pounds.

Both subjects are wanted by the state police they frequent Raleigh and Fayette counties, if anyone has any tips they can contact the WVSP Beckley Detachment 304-256-6700 and can remain anonymous. Both subjects are wanted by the state police they frequent Raleigh and Fayette counties, if anyone has any tips they can contact the WVSP Beckley Detachment 304-256-6700 and can remain anonymous.