WV’s daily percent positivity rate close to 11%

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 9, 2021, there have been 3,523,950 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 203,403 total cases and 3,189 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,590 3,005 585 94 Greenbrier 2,556 1,861 695 67 McDowell 1,563 1,271 292 28 Mercer 4,251 3,418 833 132 Monroe 1,363 1,004 359 19 Nicholas 1,765 1,307 458 29 Pocahontas 512 471 41 15 Raleigh 6,230 5,036 1,194 114 Summers 846 721 125 24 Wyoming 2,438 2,050 388 43

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 756 247 132

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 52-year old female from Marshall County, a 58-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Tucker County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from Mercer County, a 34-year old male from Randolph County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, and an 86-year old female from Cabell County.

“Every life lost is one too many,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathy to all of the families affected by these deaths. Protect your loved ones by continuing to wash hands, social distance, wear masks, and schedule your vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,115), Berkeley (15,067), Boone (2,650), Braxton (1,391), Brooke (2,535), Cabell (11,310), Calhoun (659), Clay (849), Doddridge (839), Fayette (4,497), Gilmer (1,061), Grant (1,584), Greenbrier (3,721), Hampshire (2,308), Hancock (3,183), Hardy (1,885), Harrison (7,629), Jackson (2,759), Jefferson (5,543), Kanawha (19,032), Lewis (1,978), Lincoln (2,011), Logan (4,075), Marion (5,676), Marshall (4,265), Mason (2,715), McDowell (2,060), Mercer (6,514), Mineral (3,512), Mingo (3,467), Monongalia (10,685), Monroe (1,673), Morgan (1,542), Nicholas (2,531), Ohio (5,071), Pendleton (908), Pleasants (1,132), Pocahontas (863), Preston (3,485), Putnam (6,584), Raleigh (8,819), Randolph (3,947), Ritchie (986), Roane (949), Summers (1,055), Taylor (1,637), Tucker (749), Tyler (1,036), Upshur (2,947), Wayne (4,087), Webster (795), Wetzel (1,904), Wirt (582), Wood (9,882), Wyoming (2,664).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wirt counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County:

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (under tent), 900 N. Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wirt County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Matheny Whited Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

