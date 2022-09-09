WVDOT seeking public input on amendments to Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for community feedback on Amendment 10 to the 2020- 2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) plan.

The STIP is a document that outlines Federal Highway Administration(FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) expenditures for federal fiscal years 2020-2025. One of the requirements for funding any project using federal transportation funds is each project must undergo a public review and comment period.

The project listing and program funding snapshots can be found by viewing Amendment 10 at the link below:

https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/Programming/STIP/Pages/amendments.aspx

Please contact Mrs. Gehan Elsayed at the address/number below if you require a printed copy. All written comments are to be received no later than September 22, 2022, and should be addressed to:

Gehan M Elsayed, Ph.D., P. E.

Acting Chief Engineer of Programs/

Deputy State Highway Engineer

West Virginia Division of Highways

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Building 5, Room 152

Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430

Comments and questions can also be submitted electronically via DOTSTIP@wv.gov.

Related