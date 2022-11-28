WVDOT recognized by WVU Tech for Co-Op program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Faculty and engineering students at WVU Tech recognized the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) at the Annual American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Student Chapter Technical Conference for its summer co-op program.

The WVDOT summer Co-op program helped address personnel needs following the launch of Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program in 2017.

Roads to Prosperity created a need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, and others.

The WVDOT worked with Governor Justice and the state legislature to pass a law allowing WVDOT to create its own hiring procedures.

The summer Co-op program is open to all qualified college students pursuing bachelor’s degrees.

The WVDOT seeks co-ops from colleges and universities within and outside West Virginia.

Participants in the program get paid to work for WVDOH, gain real experience, and learn how the WVDOT works.

