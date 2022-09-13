WVDOH to use supplemental funding for massive paving project

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plans to use $150 million in supplemental funding per Governor Justice’s request to pave over 830 miles. Construction plans include projects in every delegate district in the state, paving secondary roads in every county, as well as major state and US routes.

In June 2021, the legislature approved Governor Justice’s request for $150 million in additional funding for WVDOH. The money funded 400 projects, including 742 miles of paving, slip repairs, and bridge projects.

WVDOH credits Governor Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program and Secondary Roads Initiative for providing them opportunities to implement training, acquire updated equipment, hire new employees, and support road workers.

