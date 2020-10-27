WVDOH announces road closure in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that CR 61/29 Boonesborough Road will be closed to thru traffic from WV 61 to CR 13, Beckwith-Kanawha Falls Road, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

This resurfacing project will begin with milling operations from Thursday, October 29, 2020, through Friday, October 30, 2020. Paving will begin on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, and finish on Monday, November 9, 2020. The road will only be closed while work is being performed between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm each day. A detour from the intersection of Boonesborough Road and Kanawha Falls Road will be available via CR 13 to WV 16 at Beckwith. Accommodations will be made for emergency response vehicles when necessary.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

The anticipated completion date for this project is November 9, 2020. However, please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.