WV Woman Kills 5 Young Children and Herself in Murder-Suicide

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sherriff’s Office has confirmed that a woman killed her three children, two step children and then herself in an murder-suicide.

On Tuesday, December 08, 2020, at around 3:30 p.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to a residential house fire on Flynn’s Creek Road near Williamsburg, WV. Upon arriving, authorities found the house completely burned to the ground. 25-year-old Oreanna Antionette Myers’ body was located at a picnic table, with a gunshot wound to the head. After searching the property, authorities found a zip lock bag that contained three letters duck taped to a mirror inside the family’s car.

“This is no one’s fault but my own. My demons won over me and there’s no going back. So sorry I wasn’t strong enough,” Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan read from a photocopy of the Myer’s letters. “The second document is titled “My Confession,” I had shot all the boys in the head. I had set house on fire, I had shot myself in the head. I’m sorry mental health is serious. I hope one day someone will help others like me. Mental health is not a joke or should be taken lightly. When someone begs, please and cries out for help, please help them,” he continued to read.

According to authorities, there was an on-going issue between Myers and her husband Brian Bumgarner about him being absent. In recent text messages, Myers was upset with Brian for being gone during the week. After the family’s only car was inoperable due to a car accident, Brian spent the last ten days at his father’s house to get transportation to and from work and would return home on the weekends.

“We don’t know why Oreanna Antionette Myers decided to end the lives of five children and then take the her own life, however through all the facts and evidence that obtained during this investigation and all the information that has been acquired that is what we have concluded did occur on Dec. 8th 2020 at 611 Flynn’s Creek Road,” he said.

According to the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is now closed.