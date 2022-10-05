WV WIC announces increase in Cash Value Benefits

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC) announce a monthly increase in Cash-Value Benefits (CVB) for WV WIC participants.

United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service funded the increase through a continuing federal resolution.

Effective October 1, WV WIC will issue increased CVB benefits each month.

Pregnant women (single child) and non-breastfeeding postpartum women will receive $44.00.

Pregnant women with twins will receive $49.00.

Fully and partially breastfeeding women (single child) will receive $49.00.

Fully breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $73.50.

Partially breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $49.00.

Minimally breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women will receive $44.00.

A child 12 months through age five will receive $25.00.

In addition to nutrition benefits, WIC provides nutrition counseling, parenting advice, breastfeeding support, food assistance, and referral support to help families live healthier lives.

WIC services are free for pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and children up to five. Learn more at dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.



For additional information regarding the CVB increase, contact your local WIC clinic.

Related