WV surpasses 5900 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 9, 2022, there are currently 8,339 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 39 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,939 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 99-year old male from Barbour County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Mason County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Harrison County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Jefferson County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Nicholas County, an 87-year old female from Wirt County, a 43-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 72-year old male from Putnam County, a 63-year old male from Upshur County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 20-year old male from Kanawha County, a 50-year old female from Calhoun County, a 76-year old male from Wetzel County, a 64-year old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Barbour County, an 83-year old female from Marshall County, and a 71-year old male from Mason County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is an 87-year old female from Kanawha County. This death occurred in January 2022.

“The COVID vaccine is safe, free and available in every county across our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians who are eligible for the vaccine or booster shot to schedule an appointment today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (81), Berkeley (250), Boone (96), Braxton (20), Brooke (18), Cabell (497), Calhoun (25), Clay (46), Doddridge (27), Fayette (360), Gilmer (23), Grant (46), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (89), Hancock (46), Hardy (50), Harrison (359), Jackson (44), Jefferson (113), Kanawha (1,106), Lewis (47), Lincoln (124), Logan (180), Marion (260), Marshall (113), Mason (168), McDowell (154), Mercer (443), Mineral (112), Mingo (195), Monongalia (325), Monroe (86), Morgan (43), Nicholas (129), Ohio (126), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (280), Raleigh (509), Randolph (86), Ritchie (26), Roane (50), Summers (74), Taylor (89), Tucker (42), Tyler (33), Upshur (150), Wayne (219), Webster (29), Wetzel (64), Wirt (22), Wood (284), Wyoming (144). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County:

7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County:

8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County:

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department (parking lot), 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavilion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Gilmer County:

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)

Greenbrier County:

9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Harrison County:

10:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 315 Eb Saunders Way, Clarksburg, WV

Jefferson County:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County:

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mason County:

8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County:

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1)

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County:

7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations, and to find other free testing opportunities across West Virginia.

