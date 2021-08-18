WV surpasses 5.0 cumulative percent positive rate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 18, 2021, there have been 3,246,888 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 175,639 total cases and 2,997 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,120 2,860 260 86 Greenbrier 2,069 1,977 92 66 McDowell 1,356 1,276 80 27 Mercer 3,700 3,507 193 129 Monroe 1,071 1,030 41 18 Nicholas 1,448 1,339 109 26 Pocahontas 436 408 28 12 Raleigh 5,389 4,989 400 106 Summers 755 725 30 23 Wyoming 2,180 2,005 175 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 409 135 55

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old male from Jackson County, an 85-year old male from Webster County, an 83-year old female from Mason County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, and an 81-year old female from Marion County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,672), Berkeley (13,702), Boone (2,287), Braxton (1,106), Brooke (2,320), Cabell (9,757), Calhoun (423), Clay (594), Doddridge (675), Fayette (3,849), Gilmer (953), Grant (1,365), Greenbrier (3,006), Hampshire (2,012), Hancock (2,944), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,611), Jackson (2,404), Jefferson (5,054), Kanawha (16,350), Lewis (1,524), Lincoln (1,719), Logan (3,517), Marion (4,988), Marshall (3,854), Mason (2,278), McDowell (1,761), Mercer (5,568), Mineral (3,094), Mingo (2,930), Monongalia (9,829), Monroe (1,292), Morgan (1,344), Nicholas (2,051), Ohio (4,607), Pendleton (736), Pleasants (1,007), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,050), Putnam (5,774), Raleigh (7,563), Randolph (3,117), Ritchie (801), Roane (730), Summers (903), Taylor (1,420), Tucker (593), Tyler (813), Upshur (2,323), Wayne (3,507), Webster (648), Wetzel (1,583), Wirt (486), Wood (8,483), Wyoming (2,261).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pendleton County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1622 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Monongalia County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

