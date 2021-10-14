WV surpasses 4,000 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 14, 2021, there are currently 9,904 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 50 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,048 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,731 4,514 217 113 Greenbrier 3,305 3,163 142 87 McDowell 2,095 1,957 138 43 Mercer 5,709 5,380 329 171 Monroe 1,650 1,597 53 25 Nicholas 2,405 2,214 191 38 Pocahontas 708 676 32 17 Raleigh 7,875 7,498 377 159 Summers 1,098 1,077 21 29 Wyoming 3,180 3,018 162 55

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 812 232 170

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Logan County, a 40-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year old female from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old male from Roane County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Wayne County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Hancock County, a 41-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 53-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 53-year old male from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 51-year old male from Pendleton County, a 68-year old male from Pendleton County, a 66-year old male from Mingo County, a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old female from Pleasants County, a 60-year old male from Lewis County, a 41-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Lewis County, an 84-year old female from Mingo County, a 73-year old female from Mingo County, a 51-year old male from Mineral County, a 39-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Preston County, a 57-year old female from Marion County, a 96-year old female from Harrison County, a 59-year old male from Preston County, a 101-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Jackson County, a 43-year old female from Summers County, a 38-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old female from Berkeley County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 25-year old male from Cabell County, and a 79-year old female from Pleasants County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy, and we offer our sincere condolences to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (88), Berkeley (660), Boone (148), Braxton (62), Brooke (67), Cabell (464), Calhoun (37), Clay (43), Doddridge (63), Fayette (217), Gilmer (43), Grant (66), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (145), Hancock (157), Hardy (73), Harrison (676), Jackson (221), Jefferson (202), Kanawha (848), Lewis (118), Lincoln (141), Logan (150), Marion (478), Marshall (182), Mason (120), McDowell (138), Mercer (329), Mineral (186), Mingo (152), Monongalia (328), Monroe (53), Morgan (93), Nicholas (191), Ohio (176), Pendleton (25), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (32), Preston (280), Putnam (336), Raleigh (377), Randolph (83), Ritchie (65), Roane (83), Summers (21), Taylor (99), Tucker (28), Tyler (35), Upshur (116), Wayne (219), Webster (65), Wetzel (77), Wirt (45), Wood (474), Wyoming (162). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

Berkeley County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM unityphr.com)

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County:

7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County:

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavillion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (look for tent), 900 North Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County:

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street, parking lot at Operations Trailer, Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel:

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln Elementary, 3010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related