WV surpasses 3700 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 1, 2021, there are currently 14,014 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 52 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,722 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,396 4,065 331 104 Greenbrier 3,132 2,844 288 80 McDowell 1,948 1,708 240 39 Mercer 5,314 4,753 561 159 Monroe 1,584 1,522 62 25 Nicholas 2,238 2,016 222 34 Pocahontas 643 608 35 16 Raleigh 7,434 6,905 529 139 Summers 1,061 953 108 27 Wyoming 2,985 2,812 173 51

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 958 269 172

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old male from Harrison County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Ritchie County, a 72-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 63-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 62-year old female from Wood County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 95-year old female from Morgan County, a 41-year old male from Taylor County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, a 67-year old female from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 44-year old male from Wyoming County, a 58-year old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year old female from Morgan County, an 81-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Mason County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 50-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 55-year old female from Braxton County, a 71-year old male from Marion County, a 47-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 61-year old male from Taylor County, a 60-year old male from Ritchie County, a 74-year old female from Tucker County, a 30-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Monroe County, an 85-year old male from Pleasants County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old female from Lincoln County, a 60-year old female from Roane County, an 82-year old female from Wetzel County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 95-year old female from Braxton County, a 75-year old female from Mercer County, and an 81-year old male from Cabell County.

“We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, know that getting vaccinated is the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (115), Berkeley (805), Boone (217), Braxton (136), Brooke (99), Cabell (760), Calhoun (33), Clay (39), Doddridge (65), Fayette (331), Gilmer (39), Grant (100), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (143), Hancock (222), Hardy (97), Harrison (812), Jackson (261), Jefferson (294), Kanawha (1,114), Lewis (223), Lincoln (150), Logan (308), Marion (618), Marshall (232), Mason (176), McDowell (240), Mercer (561), Mineral (261), Mingo (273), Monongalia (325), Monroe (62), Morgan (108), Nicholas (222), Ohio (202), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (35), Preston (400), Putnam (492), Raleigh (529), Randolph (101), Ritchie (102), Roane (158), Summers (108), Taylor (138), Tucker (33), Tyler (107), Upshur (193), Wayne (393), Webster (48), Wetzel (158), Wirt (59), Wood (759), Wyoming (173). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

(optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Cabell County:

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 46 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Monongalia County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (Lower Level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center Parking Lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida Street and Madison Street), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

