WV surpasses 171,000 total COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 11, 2021, there have been 3,189,347 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 171,202 total cases and 2,974 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,042 2,861 183 86 Greenbrier 2,041 1,994 47 66 McDowell 1,325 1,265 62 27 Mercer 3,597 3,491 95 129 Monroe 1,054 1,030 22 18 Nicholas 1,407 1,335 72 25 Pocahontas 424 410 9 12 Raleigh 5,278 5,028 236 101 Summers 738 729 8 22 Wyoming 2,117 1,959 106 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 217 70 29

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old male from Raleigh County and an 81-year old male from Cabell County. “Though we may tire of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by ensuring we are vaccinated as well as our family members.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,587), Berkeley (13,394), Boone (2,250), Braxton (1,078), Brooke (2,299), Cabell (9,422), Calhoun (419), Clay (560), Doddridge (663), Fayette (3,766), Gilmer (929), Grant (1,340), Greenbrier (2,961), Hampshire (1,966), Hancock (2,912), Hardy (1,614), Harrison (6,486), Jackson (2,360), Jefferson (4,954), Kanawha (15,966), Lewis (1,457), Lincoln (1,641), Logan (3,433), Marion (4,866), Marshall (3,759), Mason (2,209), McDowell (1,720), Mercer (5,416), Mineral (3,032), Mingo (2,877), Monongalia (9,642), Monroe (1,269), Morgan (1,307), Nicholas (1,994), Ohio (4,487), Pendleton (728), Pleasants (983), Pocahontas (723), Preston (3,007), Putnam (5,609), Raleigh (7,403), Randolph (2,993), Ritchie (786), Roane (699), Summers (881), Taylor (1,374), Tucker (566), Tyler (790), Upshur (2,170), Wayne (3,397), Webster (630), Wetzel (1,507), Wirt (479), Wood (8,257), Wyoming (2,185).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pleasant County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Calhoun, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monongalia, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Calhoun County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1622 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County:

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (Former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related