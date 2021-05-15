WV surpasses 158,000 total COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 15, 2021, there have been 2,832,906 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,230 total cases and 2,757 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,826 2,627 199 76 Greenbrier 1,937 1,710 227 61 McDowell 1,214 1,105 109 24 Mercer 3,230 2,927 303 116 Monroe 944 888 56 17 Nicholas 1,239 1,011 228 19 Pocahontas 406 405 1 11 Raleigh 4,898 4,425 473 86 Summers 691 646 45 22 Wyoming 1,933 1,839 94 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 255 86 34

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 78-year old female from Mineral County.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,447), Berkeley (12,441), Boone (2,057), Braxton (940), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,725), Calhoun (356), Clay (511), Doddridge (604), Fayette (3,455), Gilmer (863), Grant (1,281), Greenbrier (2,818), Hampshire (1,853), Hancock (2,813), Hardy (1,531), Harrison (5,770), Jackson (2,135), Jefferson (4,628), Kanawha (15,016), Lewis (1,214), Lincoln (1,488), Logan (3,156), Marion (4,474), Marshall (3,482), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,576), Mercer (4,886), Mineral (2,871), Mingo (2,598), Monongalia (9,219), Monroe (1,145), Morgan (1,192), Nicholas (1,725), Ohio (4,221), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (899), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,898), Putnam (5,181), Raleigh (6,822), Randolph (2,638), Ritchie (711), Roane (633), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (529), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,116), Webster (496), Wetzel (1,355), Wirt (428), Wood (7,802), Wyoming (2,003).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, and Putnam counties.

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

