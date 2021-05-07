WV surpasses 155,500 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 7, 2021, there have been 2,774,600 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 155,680 total cases and 2,719 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,791 2,528 263 75 Greenbrier 1,894 1,693 201 61 McDowell 1,194 1,079 115 22 Mercer 3,125 2,816 309 116 Monroe 928 864 64 17 Nicholas 1,165 967 198 19 Pocahontas 406 405 1 11 Raleigh 4,802 4,170 632 82 Summers 677 644 33 22 Wyoming 1,898 1,797 101 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 214 71 28

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 99-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Barbour County, and an 82-year old male from Jefferson County.

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,269), Boone (2,002), Braxton (921), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,663), Calhoun (307), Clay (484), Doddridge (584), Fayette (3,416), Gilmer (823), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,771), Hampshire (1,795), Hancock (2,783), Hardy (1,513), Harrison (5,664), Jackson (2,077), Jefferson (4,567), Kanawha (14,820), Lewis (1,177), Lincoln (1,454), Logan (3,074), Marion (4,383), Marshall (3,407), Mason (1,995), McDowell (1,553), Mercer (4,777), Mineral (2,840), Mingo (2,541), Monongalia (9,161), Monroe (1,124), Morgan (1,155), Nicholas (1,644), Ohio (4,177), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (869), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,860), Putnam (5,094), Raleigh (6,702), Randolph (2,558), Ritchie (700), Roane (623), Summers (815), Taylor (1,222), Tucker (524), Tyler (701), Upshur (1,852), Wayne (3,073), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,317), Wirt (416), Wood (7,733), Wyoming (1,977).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge and Hancock counties in this report.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

