WV surpasses 150,000 total cases of COVID-19

​CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 23, 2021, there have been 2,654,442 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 150,693 total cases and 2,813 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,721 2,363 358 78 Greenbrier 1,834 1,654 180 65 McDowell 1,171 1,069 102 22 Mercer 3,041 2,801 240 125 Monroe 899 850 49 17 Nicholas 1,120 949 171 20 Pocahontas 399 385 14 10 Raleigh 4,534 3,797 737 79 Summers 647 615 32 23 Wyoming 1,869 1,744 125 42

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 246 78 28

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 40-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, and a 72-year old male from Wyoming County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to the families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,362), Berkeley (11,802), Boone (1,908), Braxton (884), Brooke (2,134), Cabell (8,668), Calhoun (276), Clay (467), Doddridge (556), Fayette (3,311), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,243), Greenbrier (2,673), Hampshire (1,735), Hancock (2,725), Hardy (1,455), Harrison (5,481), Jackson (1,944), Jefferson (4,409), Kanawha (14,305), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,407), Logan (3,016), Marion (4,215), Marshall (3,307), Mason (1,944), McDowell (1,513), Mercer (4,604), Mineral (2,785), Mingo (2,446), Monongalia (8,999), Monroe (1,084), Morgan (1,098), Nicholas (1,538), Ohio (4,075), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,825), Putnam (4,866), Raleigh (6,331), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (669), Roane (589), Summers (774), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (674), Upshur (1,828), Wayne (2,831), Webster (457), Wetzel (1,238), Wirt (384), Wood (7,608), Wyoming (1,943).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Tyler County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Grant, Hancock, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Monongalia, Morgan, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM– 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Hancock County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, The Harv at Mountaineer Casino, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

