WV surpasses 145,000 total COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 9, 2021, there have been 2,530,726 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 145,299 total cases and 2,737 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,588 2,214 374 78 Greenbrier 1,771 1,663 108 63 McDowell 1,123 1,064 59 22 Mercer 2,974 2,821 153 125 Monroe 867 836 31 17 Nicholas 1,049 871 178 16 Pocahontas 390 384 6 10 Raleigh 4,220 3,490 730 74 Summers 619 597 22 23 Wyoming 1,789 1,695 94 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 267 89 16

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Brooke County and a 73-year old female from Nicholas County. “We join with the families in mourning the passage of these great West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,328), Berkeley (11,144), Boone (1,814), Braxton (847), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,503), Calhoun (260), Clay (425), Doddridge (528), Fayette (3,143), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,219), Greenbrier (2,552), Hampshire (1,661), Hancock (2,667), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,282), Jackson (1,848), Jefferson (4,198), Kanawha (13,572), Lewis (1,124), Lincoln (1,374), Logan (2,975), Marion (4,025), Marshall (3,214), Mason (1,912), McDowell (1,448), Mercer (4,452), Mineral (2,702), Mingo (2,355), Monongalia (8,803), Monroe (1,037), Morgan (1,044), Nicholas (1,429), Ohio (3,950), Pendleton (674), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,772), Putnam (4,687), Raleigh (5,880), Randolph (2,476), Ritchie (648), Roane (556), Summers (741), Taylor (1,170), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,804), Wayne (2,785), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,518), Wyoming (1,865).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Monongalia, Morgan, Putnam, and Wayne counties:

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Fayette County:

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Smithers Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com /)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Chick-fil-A, 156 Joshua M. Freeman Boulevard, (behind the Chick-fil-A on Wallace Way), Ranson, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, lower level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

