WV surpasses 1,000 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 15, 2020, there have been 1,330,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 65,708 total cases and 1,012 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,276 990 286 40 Greenbrier 658 53 605 17 McDowell 650 384 266 3 Mercer 1,372 555 817 46 Monroe 426 247 179 11 Nicholas 393 178 215 6 Pocahontas 218 187 31 2 Raleigh 1,668 1,263 405 20 Summers 291 215 76 13 Wyoming 928 637 291 13

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 774 207 80

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 52-year old male from Ritchie County, a 94-year old female from Harrison County, a 41-year old female from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Monroe County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old female from Hardy County, a 72-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Mineral County, a 92-year old male from Hardy County, a 96-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old female from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Taylor County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Pleasants County, a 74-year old female from Morgan County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Roane County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 68-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (564), Berkeley (4,652), Boone (820), Braxton (178), Brooke (1,045), Cabell (4,047), Calhoun (112), Clay (200), Doddridge (175), Fayette (1,399), Gilmer (256), Grant (600), Greenbrier (945), Hampshire (664), Hancock (1,337), Hardy (548), Harrison (2,076), Jackson (920), Jefferson (1,874), Kanawha (7,213), Lewis (347), Lincoln (564), Logan (1,236), Marion (1,286), Marshall (1,693), Mason (815), McDowell (752), Mercer (1,905), Mineral (1,857), Mingo (1,143), Monongalia (4,256), Monroe (485), Morgan (476), Nicholas (512), Ohio (2,043), Pendleton (188), Pleasants (211), Pocahontas (300), Preston (1,111), Putnam (2,505), Raleigh (2,104), Randolph (927), Ritchie (262), Roane (243), Summers (331), Taylor (507), Tucker (242), Tyler (242), Upshur (644), Wayne (1,358), Webster (112), Wetzel (533), Wirt (161), Wood (3,761), Wyoming (971).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Gilmer County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Tuesday, December 15, 2020:

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Howard Knotts Building at Maysel Park, 2286 Upper Two Run Road, Maysel, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jackson County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Frankfort Middle School, 356 Golden Drive, Ridgeley, WV

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Summersville City Hall, Pavilion Parking Lot, 400 North Broad Street, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV

Additional testing will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Berkeley, Hardy, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, and Wirt counties.

There are many ways to obtain free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx