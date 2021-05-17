WV State baseball wins twice Sunday, takes MEC title

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Needing two wins to claim the MEC Baseball Tournament championship, West Virginia State did just that against Concord, winning both games 9-3 at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

The Mountain Lions, who entered the day needing only one win for the title, jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings in the first game. However, the Yellow Jackets responded with eight unanswered runs.

In the winner-take-all deciding game, WVSU broke a 1-1 tie in the 6th inning with five runs, adding three more in the seventh. Concord would score a run and load the bases in the ninth inning, but Andrew Stone caught a line drive to second for the final out.

Concord was represented on the All-Tournament Team by Andrew Neff, Trent Abernathy, Zack Saryeldin, and Evan Antonellis.

