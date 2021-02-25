WV sees uptick of 431 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 25, 2021, there have been 2,147,276 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 130,813 total cases and 2,290 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,226 1,960 266 70 Greenbrier 1,667 1,463 204 52 McDowell 1,058 919 139 20 Mercer 2,825 2,489 336 112 Monroe 795 749 46 12 Nicholas 874 732 142 12 Pocahontas 372 365 7 9 Raleigh 3,416 2,864 552 55 Summers 588 568 20 22 Wyoming 1,673 1,521 152 34

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 292 74 40

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Summers County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, and a 77-year old male from Raleigh County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,185), Berkeley (9,638), Boone (1,559), Braxton (768), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,762), Calhoun (224), Clay (372), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,635), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,059), Greenbrier (2,391), Hampshire (1,515), Hancock (2,581), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,811), Jackson (1,653), Jefferson (3,602), Kanawha (11,991), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,218), Logan (2,680), Marion (3,642), Marshall (2,995), Mason (1,763), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,192), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,116), Monongalia (7,907), Monroe (944), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,169), Ohio (3,617), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,525), Putnam (4,186), Raleigh (4,653), Randolph (2,381), Ritchie (622), Roane (496), Summers (701), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,668), Wayne (2,596), Webster (308), Wetzel (1,075), Wirt (351), Wood (7,002), Wyoming (1,736).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton, Mineral and Nicholas counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.