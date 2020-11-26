WV sees another day of 1,000+ COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 26, 2020, there have been 1,079,066 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 44,180 total cases and 712 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,021 822 199 34 Greenbrier 347 128 219 7 McDowell 534 55 479 1 Mercer 979 458 521 37 Monroe 328 233 95 9 Nicholas 255 129 126 5 Pocahontas 124 57 67 0 Raleigh 1,283 945 338 16 Summers 237 142 95 10 Wyoming 634 348 286 9

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 534 147 60

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Mason County, an 89-year old female from Jefferson County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, a 75-year old male from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Marshall County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 47-year old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 98-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 57-year old male from Jackson County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, and a 68-year old male from Doddridge County.

“During the holiday season, we feel the loss of loved ones with a deeper pain,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each person lost to this virus is loved and remembered, not only today, but every day.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (384), Berkeley (2,945), Boone (619), Braxton (108), Brooke (596), Cabell (2,756), Calhoun (69), Clay (106), Doddridge (117), Fayette (1,094), Gilmer (199), Grant (320), Greenbrier (432), Hampshire (299), Hancock (620), Hardy (240), Harrison (1,259), Jackson (684), Jefferson (1,263), Kanawha (5,480), Lewis (238), Lincoln (407), Logan (1,028), Marion (810), Marshall (1,104), Mason (403), McDowell (602), Mercer (1,286), Mineral (1,131), Mingo (966), Monongalia (3,202), Monroe (360), Morgan (252), Nicholas (322), Ohio (1,438), Pendleton (102), Pleasants (86), Pocahontas (152), Preston (541), Putnam (1,830), Raleigh (1,492), Randolph (677), Ritchie (145), Roane (162), Summers (265), Taylor (311), Tucker (126), Tyler (134), Upshur (471), Wayne (961), Webster (61), Wetzel (390), Wirt (95), Wood (2,361), Wyoming (679).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay County in this report.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing events:

November 27, 2020

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

November 28, 2020

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

November 30, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Wirt County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

