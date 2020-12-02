WV sees another 20 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., December 2, 2020, there have been 1,152,045 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 49,905 total cases and 778 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,100 851 249 35 Greenbrier 397 72 325 8 McDowell 563 63 500 2 Mercer 1,036 500 536 39 Monroe 347 234 113 10 Nicholas 295 109 186 5 Pocahontas 169 51 118 2 Raleigh 1,390 1,007 383 17 Summers 249 153 96 10 Wyoming 704 377 327 11

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 622 164 88

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 25-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Hampshire County, a 61-year old female from Wyoming County, a 59-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Marshall County, a 68-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year old female from Wetzel County, a 95-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, an 82-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, a 54-year old male from Mineral County, a 69-year old female from Wayne County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Preston County, and a 95-year old female from Mineral County.

“Today is a difficult day as our state continues to feel the effects of this terrible pandemic,” said DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19. We must continue to pull together as a state and community in fighting this virus and protecting our fellow West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (456), Berkeley (3,453), Boone (682), Braxton (124), Brooke (709), Cabell (3,056), Calhoun (82), Clay (123), Doddridge (129), Fayette (1,190), Gilmer (214), Grant (407), Greenbrier (552), Hampshire (372), Hancock (787), Hardy (300), Harrison (1,527), Jackson (713), Jefferson (1,442), Kanawha (5,862), Lewis (252), Lincoln (444), Logan (1,088), Marion (943), Marshall (1,298), Mason (535), McDowell (640), Mercer (1,383), Mineral (1,385), Mingo (998), Monongalia (3,400), Monroe (390), Morgan (305), Nicholas (385), Ohio (1,651), Pendleton (111), Pleasants (104), Pocahontas (225), Preston (686), Putnam (2,050), Raleigh (1,674), Randolph (751), Ritchie (185), Roane (191), Summers (280), Taylor (366), Tucker (148), Tyler (149), Upshur (527), Wayne (1,076), Webster (69), Wetzel (425), Wirt (120), Wood (2,708), Wyoming (783).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 2, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Nitro High School, 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, WV (offered by Fruth Pharmacy)

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview, WV (flu shots offered) (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 East Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wirt County Primary, 438 Schoolview Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Magic Mart, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

December 3, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex, School at Mt. Storm, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5th Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Man Fire Department (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Matewan Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 East Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including recurring testing events and pharmacy events which are listed on the new locator map. New sites are added daily.