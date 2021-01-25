WV seeks paintings for next year’s wildlife calendar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is already working on next year’s wildlife calendar and is asking for submissions.

Artists may submit original color wildlife paintings for the 2022 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar through Feb. 19. The agency says the paintings may be of popular game and fish species or other West Virginia wildlife, including snakes, frogs, songbirds and other animals.

A $200 prize is awarded for each painting chosen, and the artist whose work is chosen for the cover will receive an additional $500.

Entries should include an electronic image that can be sized at 14.5 inches wide by 11.5 inches high at 300 dpi. A high quality print is also acceptable, the agency said. Multiple entries are OK, and paintings not picked in previous years may be resubmitted. Email electronic images to Jessica.N.Swecker@wv.gov.

More information is available online.