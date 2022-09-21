WV Secretary Warner and Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore to present Voter Hall of Fame awards

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Secretary of State Mac Warner and Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore will host the WV Voter Hall of Fame awards on September 21 at 2:00pm. The ceremony will recognize 41 registered Raleigh County voters that have participated in elections for 50 years straight. The event will take place at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging at 1614 South Kanawha Street.

To be considered for the WV Voter Hall of Fame, voters must complete an application to confirm participation. The local county clerk will review and confirm applications to determine eligibility.

To apply for the Hall of Fame, visit the site below: https://sos.wv.gov/FormSearch/Elections/Informational/Voter%20Hall%20of%20Fame%20Application.pdf

