WV Secretary of State Mac Warner reports 1,052 new WV business registrations for August

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The WV Secretary of State’s Office reports registering 1,052 new businesses across West Virginia for August. Mingo County leads the state in the percentage of new business growth with 24 new business registrations, a 2.67% increase.

New business owners registered 18 entities in Pocahontas County and eight businesses in Lincoln County. Additionally, Calhoun County reported four registrations while Hancock County registered 20 new companies with the Secretary of State’s office.

Statewide, West Virginia has registered 12,595 new businesses in the previous 12-month period. Summers County led all counties with a 27.41% growth rate during the one-year timespan. For county-by-county growth, please visit the Business Statistics Database.

To ease the process of starting a new business, Secretary Warner has relocated the WV One Stop Business Center to 13 Kanawha Blvd West Suite 201 in Charleston. The new location provides free parking adjacent to the building. Additionally, Warner reminds individuals that WV Ons Stop services are accessible online at Business4WV.gov.

Related