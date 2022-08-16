WV Secretary of State encourages registered voters to volunteer as poll workers for November election

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – In preparation for West Virginia’s November 8 election and National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is encouraging registered voters to volunteer as poll workers in their home county.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) designated August 16 National Poll Worker Recruiter Day in 2020. The day is dedicated to assisting poll worker recruitment efforts in communities across the country.

In West Virginia, executive committees nominate poll workers. When assigned poll workers call off for any reason, county clerks’ offices must appoint alternates to fill the vacancies before Election Day. Poll workers must be registered to vote.

To learn more about how to sign up to be an alternate poll worker, go to https://apps.sos.wv.gov/elections/PollWorkers/Register

Related