WV records another day of 30+ deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 8, 2021, there have been 1,610,917 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 97,898 total cases and 1,554 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,725 1,179 546 53 Greenbrier 1,200 269 931 43 McDowell 848 502 346 6 Mercer 2,240 612 1,628 64 Monroe 621 364 257 11 Nicholas 576 273 303 9 Pocahontas 261 217 44 9 Raleigh 2,356 1,398 958 32 Summers 451 263 188 17 Wyoming 1,226 923 303 22

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 787 208 102

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old male from Gilmer County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Hampshire County, a 68-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 51-year old male from Logan County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Brooke County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Brooke County, a 75-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Hampshire County, a 49-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 99-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, a 100-year old female from Brooke County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Gilmer County, and a 92-year old male from Brooke County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (954), Berkeley (7,116), Boone (1,166), Braxton (603), Brooke (1,603), Cabell (5,879), Calhoun (163), Clay (278), Doddridge (296), Fayette (1,970), Gilmer (468), Grant (851), Greenbrier (1,761), Hampshire (1,119), Hancock (2,126), Hardy (903), Harrison (3,513), Jackson (1,328), Jefferson (2,696), Kanawha (9,466), Lewis (632), Lincoln (887), Logan (1,882), Marion (2,331), Marshall (2,318), Mason (1,164), McDowell (1,067), Mercer (3,316), Mineral (2,229), Mingo (1,606), Monongalia (5,925), Monroe (722), Morgan (725), Nicholas (793), Ohio (2,780), Pendleton (384), Pleasants (676), Pocahontas (405), Preston (1,932), Putnam (3,243), Raleigh (3,153), Randolph (1,365), Ritchie (427), Roane (343), Summers (532), Taylor (806), Tucker (399), Tyler (431), Upshur (1,153), Wayne (1,906), Webster (185), Wetzel (791), Wirt (251), Wood (5,598), Wyoming (1,282).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the dashboard overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.