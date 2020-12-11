WV reaches nearly 700 COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 11, 2020, there have been 1,283,407 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 60,637 total cases and 938 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Hampshire County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 101-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 97-year old female from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Nicholas County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, and a 61-year old male from Mineral County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to follow the health and safety recommendations and extend deepest sympathy to families grieving.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (541), Berkeley (4,276), Boone (780), Braxton (161), Brooke (935), Cabell (3,719), Calhoun (100), Clay (186), Doddridge (158), Fayette (1,328), Gilmer (234), Grant (551), Greenbrier (792), Hampshire (564), Hancock (1,188), Hardy (471), Harrison (1,871), Jackson (850), Jefferson (1,746), Kanawha (6,788), Lewis (316), Lincoln (521), Logan (1,192), Marion (1,163), Marshall (1,614), Mason (741), McDowell (718), Mercer (1,670), Mineral (1,763), Mingo (1,093), Monongalia (3,897), Monroe (452), Morgan (419), Nicholas (473), Ohio (1,924), Pendleton (161), Pleasants (154), Pocahontas (289), Preston (962), Putnam (2,395), Raleigh (1,954), Randolph (867), Ritchie (234), Roane (231), Summers (317), Taylor (458), Tucker (219), Tyler (205), Upshur (605), Wayne (1,279), Webster (101), Wetzel (500), Wirt (157), Wood (3,417), Wyoming (937).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Huntington Mall Parking Lot (south end near the old Sears), 500 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Greenbrier County Health Department, 9109 Seneca Trail, South, Ronceverte, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Williamson Methodist Church, 2nd Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV (testing conducted by Fruth Pharmacy)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council (MOC), Rt. 10, Mullens, WV

Additional testing will be held on Saturday, December 12 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Logan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.