WV reaches nearly 2,050 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 19, 2021, there have been 2,099,685 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 129,055 total cases and 2,248 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year old male from Jefferson County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Fayette County, an 87-year old male from Jackson County, an 85-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Wayne County, a 91-year old female from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Jackson County, and a 54-year old female from Marion County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families, and we ask that all West Virginians do their part to prevent further spread of this virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,163), Berkeley (9,532), Boone (1,538), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,983), Cabell (7,646), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (460), Fayette (2,587), Gilmer (699), Grant (1,044), Greenbrier (2,371), Hampshire (1,491), Hancock (2,565), Hardy (1,257), Harrison (4,788), Jackson (1,638), Jefferson (3,560), Kanawha (11,795), Lewis (1,012), Lincoln (1,198), Logan (2,643), Marion (3,601), Marshall (2,967), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,334), Mercer (4,138), Mineral (2,567), Mingo (2,082), Monongalia (7,716), Monroe (930), Morgan (909), Nicholas (1,154), Ohio (3,567), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (794), Pocahontas (580), Preston (2,499), Putnam (4,116), Raleigh (4,561), Randolph (2,356), Ritchie (604), Roane (488), Summers (696), Taylor (1,072), Tucker (495), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,640), Wayne (2,576), Webster (289), Wetzel (1,062), Wirt (341), Wood (6,908), Wyoming (1,716).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell and Marshall counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.