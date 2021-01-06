WV reaches 818 COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 6, 2021, there have been 1,570,248 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 94,678 total cases and 1,481 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,681 1,155 526 51 Greenbrier 1,129 206 923 40 McDowell 827 495 332 6 Mercer 2,153 558 1,595 61 Monroe 602 347 255 11 Nicholas 557 245 312 8 Pocahontas 255 221 34 9 Raleigh 2,232 1,377 855 31 Summers 423 253 170 17 Wyoming 1,159 858 301 21

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 818 217 90

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Barbour County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 97-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Mineral County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Upshur County, a 73-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old female from Morgan County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Tucker County, and a 63-year old female from Brooke County.

“Too many families are experiencing the pain of loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary. “We must each do all that we can to stop the pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (899), Berkeley (6,920), Boone (1,137), Braxton (594), Brooke (1,565), Cabell (5,721), Calhoun (154), Clay (269), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,913), Gilmer (444), Grant (826), Greenbrier (1,677), Hampshire (1,084), Hancock (2,060), Hardy (875), Harrison (3,348), Jackson (1,290), Jefferson (2,596), Kanawha (9,230), Lewis (602), Lincoln (855), Logan (1,840), Marion (2,194), Marshall (2,273), Mason (1,120), McDowell (1,040), Mercer (3,209), Mineral (2,194), Mingo (1,562), Monongalia (5,754), Monroe (699), Morgan (709), Nicholas (774), Ohio (2,687), Pendleton (351), Pleasants (607), Pocahontas (385), Preston (1,870), Putnam (3,190), Raleigh (3,003), Randolph (1,313), Ritchie (389), Roane (337), Summers (503), Taylor (777), Tucker (364), Tyler (407), Upshur (1,080), Wayne (1,846), Webster (177), Wetzel (775), Wirt (248), Wood (5,405), Wyoming (1,253).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the dashboard overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.