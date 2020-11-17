WV reaches 400 hospitalizations, another Fayette County death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 17, 2020, there have been 943,178 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 35,324 total cases and 598 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 969 791 178 31 Greenbrier 330 201 129 6 McDowell 504 107 397 1 Mercer 1,083 606 477 36 Monroe 302 240 62 8 Nicholas 269 187 82 3 Pocahontas 80 77 3 0 Raleigh 1,148 972 176 15 Summers 222 109 113 5 Wyoming 531 269 262 6

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 400 116 43

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Boone County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 86-year old male from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year old male from Boone County.

“I am very heartbroken to report that we have lost more West Virginians,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. “Please remember that your actions may result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (270), Berkeley (2,298), Boone (530), Braxton (97), Brooke (401), Cabell (2,229), Calhoun (44), Clay (99), Doddridge (89), Fayette (969), Gilmer (179), Grant (244), Greenbrier (330), Hampshire (217), Hancock (407), Hardy (168), Harrison (905), Jackson (569), Jefferson (997), Kanawha (4,786), Lewis (201), Lincoln (357), Logan (928), Marion (621), Marshall (822), Mason (260), McDowell (504), Mercer (1,083), Mineral (656), Mingo (840), Monongalia (2,835), Monroe (302), Morgan (216), Nicholas (269), Ohio (1,079), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (80), Preston (364), Putnam (1,449), Raleigh (1,148), Randolph (579), Ritchie (100), Roane (138), Summers (222), Taylor (224), Tucker (77), Tyler (109), Upshur (372), Wayne (822), Webster (49), Wetzel (339), Wirt (70), Wood (1,702), Wyoming (531).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pocahontas County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Fayette, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, Randolph, Wayne, Wetzel, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

3:00 PM – 7:30 PM, Martinsburg Armory, 2096 Kelly Island Road, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke and Hancock Counties

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Quincy Center, 2700 East Dupont Avenue, Belle, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old One Stop, 392 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Cornerstone Christian Center, 891 Dingess Road, Dingess, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pleasants County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Senior Citizen Center, 209 2nd Street, St. Marys, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wetzel County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Hornet Highway, Hundred, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Jackson Park Ball Field, Jackson Park Drive and Rosmar Road, Vienna, WV (Pre-register at https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.