WV reaches 2800 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 21, 2021, there have been 2,633,918 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 149,888 total cases and 2,800 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,702 2,328 374 78 Greenbrier 1,813 1,657 156 64 McDowell 1,161 1,067 94 22 Mercer 3,035 2,802 233 125 Monroe 898 843 55 17 Nicholas 1,110 929 181 19 Pocahontas 398 387 11 10 Raleigh 4,434 3,715 719 77 Summers 646 614 32 23 Wyoming 1,837 1,723 114 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 232 60 20

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Morgan County, a 66-year old male from Cabell County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Jefferson County, a 79-year old female from Hancock County, and a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County.

“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,361), Berkeley (11,711), Boone (1,890), Braxton (873), Brooke (2,126), Cabell (8,649), Calhoun (272), Clay (459), Doddridge (558), Fayette (3,293), Gilmer (739), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,643), Hampshire (1,724), Hancock (2,718), Hardy (1,447), Harrison (5,461), Jackson (1,928), Jefferson (4,373), Kanawha (14,183), Lewis (1,143), Lincoln (1,400), Logan (3,009), Marion (4,184), Marshall (3,294), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,497), Mercer (4,591), Mineral (2,777), Mingo (2,441), Monongalia (8,977), Monroe (1,079), Morgan (1,092), Nicholas (1,522), Ohio (4,054), Pendleton (692), Pleasants (837), Pocahontas (649), Preston (2,817), Putnam (4,843), Raleigh (6,263), Randolph (2,499), Ritchie (662), Roane (584), Summers (770), Taylor (1,201), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,825), Wayne (2,824), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,221), Wirt (381), Wood (7,591), Wyoming (1,928).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Ritchie County in this report.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Calhoun, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Calhoun County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Minnie Hamilton Health Center, Annex Building, 186 Hospital Drive, Grantsville, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

For more free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

Related