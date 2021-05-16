WV reaches 2,761 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 16, 2021, there have been 2,838,761 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,468 total cases and 2,761 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,828 2,651 177 76 Greenbrier 1,948 1,727 221 61 McDowell 1,214 1,118 96 24 Mercer 3,247 2,927 320 116 Monroe 947 895 52 17 Nicholas 1,250 1,020 230 19 Pocahontas 406 406 0 11 Raleigh 4,913 4,457 456 86 Summers 691 647 44 22 Wyoming 1,940 1,851 89 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 254 83 35

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 81-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

“As we remember with sadness the lives lost, we must rededicate ourselves to efforts which will defeat this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The best option, the COVID-19 vaccine, is now widely available for all West Virginians ages 12 years and older. Please reach out to your local health department, pharmacy or clinic to schedule, or find a site through www.vaccines.gov.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,452), Berkeley (12,461), Boone (2,063), Braxton (943), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,727), Calhoun (358), Clay (516), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,457), Gilmer (866), Grant (1,282), Greenbrier (2,826), Hampshire (1,862), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,533), Harrison (5,776), Jackson (2,138), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,034), Lewis (1,221), Lincoln (1,490), Logan (3,159), Marion (4,478), Marshall (3,484), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,901), Mineral (2,872), Mingo (2,603), Monongalia (9,230), Monroe (1,146), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,739), Ohio (4,227), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (906), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,899), Putnam (5,188), Raleigh (6,830), Randolph (2,641), Ritchie (713), Roane (634), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (530), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,125), Webster (498), Wetzel (1,358), Wirt (428), Wood (7,812), Wyoming (2,007).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

To find drive-thru pharmacy available today, May 16, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx and search by county. Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available tomorrow, May 17, in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Lincoln, Jefferson, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Pocahontas and Wayne counties.

May 17

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pocahontas County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Parking Lot, 301 8th Street, Marlinton, WV

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

