WV reaches 2300 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 28, 2021, there have been 2,177,707 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 131,855 total cases and 2,300 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,256 1,990 266 70 Greenbrier 1,681 1,486 195 52 McDowell 1,064 954 110 20 Mercer 2,844 2,534 310 112 Monroe 802 757 45 12 Nicholas 882 766 116 12 Pocahontas 375 366 9 9 Raleigh 3,457 2,976 481 58 Summers 590 571 19 23 Wyoming 1,683 1,548 135 34

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 239 65 34

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Clay County and a 31-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We must never tire of our efforts to prevent further loss due to this tragic and deadly disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge every West Virginian to continue to practice safety measures that slow the spread of COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,221), Berkeley (9,683), Boone (1,579), Braxton (774), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,800), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,661), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,068), Greenbrier (2,429), Hampshire (1,530), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,835), Jackson (1,668), Jefferson (3,624), Kanawha (12,094), Lewis (1,036), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,699), Marion (3,669), Marshall (3,008), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,220), Mineral (2,583), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (8,025), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,636), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,536), Putnam (4,213), Raleigh (4,696), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,683), Wayne (2,616), Webster (321), Wetzel (1,086), Wirt (359), Wood (7,047), Wyoming (1,741).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.