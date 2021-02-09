WV reaches 2,150 COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 9, 2021, there have been 2,007,316 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 125,522 total cases and 2,150 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,150 1,763 387 66 Greenbrier 1,635 1,203 432 50 McDowell 1,037 824 213 18 Mercer 2,752 2,251 501 97 Monroe 778 653 125 12 Nicholas 820 567 253 12 Pocahontas 367 360 7 9 Raleigh 3,234 2,316 918 53 Summers 572 545 27 21 Wyoming 1,606 1,340 266 31

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 394 109 50

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Marion County, an 82-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Doddridge County, a 68-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 77-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Logan County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Barbour County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 91-year old male from Pendleton County.

“We are thankful for our healthcare professionals, support staff and all on the front line who continue to do everything in their power to end COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families for their loss.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,151), Berkeley (9,279), Boone (1,493), Braxton (757), Brooke (1,945), Cabell (7,365), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (434), Fayette (2,514), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,328), Hampshire (1,452), Hancock (2,537), Hardy (1,244), Harrison (4,644), Jackson (1,616), Jefferson (3,456), Kanawha (11,487), Lewis (936), Lincoln (1,166), Logan (2,563), Marion (3,519), Marshall (2,925), Mason (1,714), McDowell (1,305), Mercer (4,029), Mineral (2,543), Mingo (2,027), Monongalia (7,398), Monroe (910), Morgan (892), Nicholas (1,106), Ohio (3,488), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (787), Pocahontas (570), Preston (2,461), Putnam (3,977), Raleigh (4,371), Randolph (2,289), Ritchie (585), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,043), Tucker (477), Tyler (596), Upshur (1,585), Wayne (2,496), Webster (278), Wetzel (1,032), Wirt (333), Wood (6,731), Wyoming (1,669).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Brooke, and Preston counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.