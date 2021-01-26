WV nearing 117,000 total COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 26, 2021, there have been 1,857,255 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 116,978 total cases and 1,928 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,981 1,431 550 63 Greenbrier 1,511 740 771 47 McDowell 946 677 269 11 Mercer 2,623 1,424 1,199 79 Monroe 728 476 252 11 Nicholas 729 376 353 10 Pocahontas 352 324 28 9 Raleigh 2,941 1,737 1,204 40 Summers 550 464 86 21 Wyoming 1,424 1,112 312 27

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 597 151 63

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old male from Mercer County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year old female from Barbour County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, an 81-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Wood County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 70-year old female from Monongalia County.

“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In these days of sadness, we must find the strength to support our friends and neighbors while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing safety measures we know work: wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a safe physical distance from others, and when possible, staying home.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,080), Berkeley (8,630), Boone (1,391), Braxton (730), Brooke (1,861), Cabell (6,849), Calhoun (204), Clay (334), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,321), Gilmer (559), Grant (959), Greenbrier (2,178), Hampshire (1,332), Hancock (2,417), Hardy (1,173), Harrison (4,320), Jackson (1,560), Jefferson (3,223), Kanawha (10,791), Lewis (802), Lincoln (1,112), Logan (2,297), Marion (3,199), Marshall (2,694), Mason (1,499), McDowell (1,198), Mercer (3,831), Mineral (2,441), Mingo (1,875), Monongalia (6,871), Monroe (862), Morgan (854), Nicholas (1,016), Ohio (3,293), Pendleton (533), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,378), Putnam (3,735), Raleigh (3,994), Randolph (2,132), Ritchie (539), Roane (446), Summers (652), Taylor (975), Tucker (442), Tyler (550), Upshur (1,435), Wayne (2,283), Webster (241), Wetzel (973), Wirt (320), Wood (6,377), Wyoming (1,513).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . Those who have already been placed on a waitlist through their local health department or other medical provider, as well as those who have already received their first vaccine dose, will be integrated into this new system and do not need to pre-register.