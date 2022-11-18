WV Navigator partners with Beckley ARH to hold free sign up event

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – WV Navigator and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital will host a free enrollment event for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace Health Insurance on November 19 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The event will start from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. Representatives will attend to assist individuals with enrolling or renewing ACA health insurance.

Beckley ARH staff will also attend to provide free health screenings and information. Participants can schedule an appointment in advance, but walk-ins are welcome.

The Affordable Care Act’s annual Open enrollment period is open now to January 15.

In West Virginia, 9 in 10 people that got their insurance on the Marketplace were eligible for a monthly subsidy that helps them pay for the plan they selected.

New rules for this year’s Open Enrollment have strengthened the program making thousands of families eligible for coverage.

For January 1 coverage, participants must enroll by December 15.

People who already have a plan and need to re-enroll should double-check the network and prescription drug coverage for any change and update their information in case they qualify for any additional cost-savings.

For free assistance, the WV Navigator program is available by calling 304-356-5834 or visiting www.ACANavigator.com .

