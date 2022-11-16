WV Mine Operators receive national honors for safety, reclamation & technology innovation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Four West Virginia mining companies earned national honors for outstanding achievement in mine safety, reclamation, and technology innovation.

LP Mineral LLC earned the National Mining Association’s Sentinel of Safety Awards for outstanding safety performance at LP Mineral’s Humphrey No. 7 Mine in the Small Surface Coal Mine category.

Ramaco Resources Elk Creek Processing also earned the sentinel of Safety award in the Coal Processing Facility category.

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) recognized West Virginia’s Raven Crest Contracting LLC.

Raven’s Crest earned the 2022 Excellence in Surface Coal Mining Reclamation and the Good Neighbor Award for a reclamation project that transformed sections of their Boone North 2 Surface Mine.

The award showcases companies whose reclamation projects demonstrate exemplary results and go beyond the reclamation requirements of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 in returning a site to productive use after completion of mining.

The National Institute of Safety & Health (NIOSH) awarded its 2022 Coal Award to CONSOL Energy for its technology and innovation programs at its mining operations.

The NIOSH Mine Safety and Health Technology Innovations Award recognizes mines and companies making efforts to apply technology or improve processes in innovative ways to reinforce mine worker safety and health.

Related